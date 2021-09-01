Cancel
Google Calendar to Implement New Time Management Feature

By Duncan Lambden
tech.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has announced a new feature called Time Insights for the Google Calendar. Once this feature is released, users will be able to browse various data regarding their meetings, as long as they are viewing their calendar through a computer. While Google Calendar used to mainly serve as just that,...

Cell Phonestech.co

Microsoft Teams Users Need to Update Their iPhones

If you're a Microsoft Teams user who likes to access the software through your iOS devices, then make sure you're updated to the newest iOS software, as the Microsoft Teams will stop support on any iOS 13 or older. This switch will be flipped at the beginning of October this...
Computersmartechseries.com

Businesses Are Embracing Remote Work Tools To Manage Virtual Teams

Businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams. According to recent studies, over 70% of remote employees are more productive when working from home. Notably, they report fewer common workplace distractions and disruptions from colleagues. Additionally, many remote workers recently reported feeling happier at their jobs compared to on-site employees. With these employee perks, many business managers are continuing to work remotely through COVID-19. To maintain high productivity and streamline communication, these business professionals need to know the best software tools to implement. This way, they can facilitate collaboration and keep their team on track. Read on to learn about how businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams.
InternetMiddletown Press

Firefly Launches New Website and Logo in Reintroduction to Channel and Customer Base

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. Firefly, the trusted technology advisor for end users and channel partners, today announces the launch of its new website and logo to reflect its reintroduction as a bigger and better technology resource for all. Firefly is opening itself to more business from both customers and partners with its ever-present customer-centric approach and dedication to be a true technical resource.
NFLApple Insider

Fitbit Charge 5 features ECG, Stress Management features in a thinner design

Fitbit has announced its new $179.95 Charge 5 fitness tracker, which sports a thinner design, a new color touchscreen, and the ability to take electrocardiogram measurements. Compared to the Charge 4, the new Fitbit activity tracker is a big upgrade for the company. It packs a full-color, always-on AMOLED touch display, a 10% thinner case, and an overall rounder and sleeker design. Users now navigate the device's user interface with swipes and taps -- there's no longer any capacitive elements.
EconomyDigiday

Four steps for more inclusive media planning and buying

Salvador Maldonado, multicultural media and marketing manager, Google. While many companies today build products and services for everyone, their brand marketing doesn’t always reflect it. More than ever, it’s critical that marketers evolve their creative processes to make sure all audiences can see themselves represented in campaigns. The effort extends...
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Google Meet gains new features to help eliminate echo

With more people working from home than ever, many businesses and employees rely on streaming services such as Google Meet, among others. However, several technical challenges and hurdles face companies trying to rely on streaming platforms to get people together during the pandemic, and one is called echo. Echo happens during video calls or conferences when the system feeds back audio into the call making it difficult and annoying to conduct a meeting.
DesignFast Company

Meet the design platform that lets even non-designers flex their creative muscles

Damian Slattery’s job is very different these days. Slattery, Fast Company‘s vice president of marketing, says clients are more demanding, expecting snappy, gorgeously designed proposals—and they want them right now. “The pace is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” he says. “Clients expect our work to be thoughtful, creative, and beautiful. And fast.”
Softwaremspoweruser.com

The new Reading Progress app in Microsoft Teams now available globally

PDF upload – Educators can upload and convert a PDF passage into a Reading Progress assignment. Improved Assignment creation layout – we’ve expanded and simplified the area where educators upload and modify the student reading passage. Reading Passage preview and edit text – educators can now modify the uploaded passages...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Google Maps borrows useful Waze feature

Google is, once again, borrowing one of the standout features from the Waze navigation app. According to a report from AndroidPolice, Google has sent a message to Maps beta testers that the next major feature to be added in the Maps will be the automatic display of prices for tolls on roads, bridges, and other potentially expensive additions to your navigation route.
Jobstowardsdatascience.com

Analytics Engineer: The Newest Data Career Role

Is it analytics? Is it engineering? What do these people do?. A few months ago I decided to officially dive into a career change and look for a new job. After weeks of browsing through job postings on LinkedIn, trying to find a role that peaked my interest, I kept noticing a pattern.
BusinessTechCrunch

Level AI lands $13M Series A to build conversational intelligence for customer service

Today the company launched publicly, while announcing a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, with help from seed investors Eniac and Village Global as well as some unnamed angels. Battery’s Neeraj Agrawal will be joining the startup’s board under the terms of the agreement. The company reports it has now raised $15 million, including an earlier $2 million seed.
SoftwareZDNet

Google Chat: This new feature makes tracking tasks easier

Google has added new task-related functionality to Google Chat, the would-be Slack rival and replacement for Hangouts. Google Chat is the new default chat app for Workspace customers and is gradually replacing Classic Hangouts -- which has been in use since 2013 -- throughout this year, with forced upgrades currently underway.

