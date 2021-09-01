Cancel
Science

Actin-generated force applied during endocytosis measured by Sla2-based FRET tension sensors

By Marc Abella
cell.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRET sensors in Sla2 report the actin-generated forces required for endocytosis. At least 8 pN force is transmitted by the Sla2-Ent1 membrane-actin protein linker. Large amount of force is needed for initial membrane bending and early invagination. Lowering cell turgor or membrane tension reduces force transmitted over the linker. Mechanical...

#Actin#Endocytosis#Fret#Cell Mechanics#Major Force#Sla2
SciencePhys.org

Sensor that detects hydrogen peroxide in living plant cells

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is commonly known as a bleaching and disinfecting agent. However, it is also constantly produced in living cells. Often as a byproduct of biological processes, sometimes intentionally, for example to kill pathogens. It is also thought that H2O2 plays an important role as a signaling molecule. To investigate this biological function, research teams from TU Kaiserslautern (TUK) and Saarland University have developed an H2O2-sensitive sensor for plant cells. The sensor reveals where in the cell hydrogen peroxide is produced and how the signaling pathways run. The work has been published in the renowned journal The Plant Cell.
ScienceThe Jewish Press

New Weizmann Study on Bats Throws Light on When the Brain’s GPS Goes Off the Grid

In a new study published in Nature today, Weizmann Institute of Science researchers, in collaboration with colleagues from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, unveiled for the first time how three-dimensional space is represented in the mammalian cortex by the brain’s “GPS” system. The team of researchers, led by Prof. Nachum Ulanovsky of Weizmann’s Neurobiology Department, were surprised to find that this representation is very different from the way in which two-dimensional space is represented, turning several long-standing hypotheses on their heads.
SciencePhys.org

Organic 2-oxocarboxylic acids provide link to formation of radicals and reactive oxygen species in atmospheric particles

When the humidity in the atmosphere is relatively high, the particles naturally present, also known as aerosol droplets, grow to play a significant role in the chemistry and climate of Earth. These particles are produced from either clean or polluted air, after emissions of gases that nucleate and condense while in the atmosphere. Many times this process is affected by the presence of organic (2-oxocarboxylic) acids that have been characterized to be present over polluted cities.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers visualize 'molecular postman' that delivers important proteins

Researchers from Utrecht University have visualized the "molecular postman" that makes sure many important proteins can be delivered outside of cells. This has profound implications for our understanding of protein secretion, which in the future can be used for the production of cheaper protein-based therapeutics such as insulin, and for the development of new drugs against Corona-, Dengue-, and Zika-viruses as well as novel antibiotics. The researchers are publishing their results today in the scientific journal Molecular Cell.
SciencePhys.org

New CRISPR-Cas system cuts virus RNA

Researchers from the group of Stan Brouns (Delft University of Technology) have discovered a new CRISPR-Cas system that cuts RNA. The study will be published on August 26 in Science and is expected to offer many opportunities for the development of new applications in genetic research and biotechnology. Immune system...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Harness Human Protein To Deliver RNA Molecular Medicines to Cells

Made of components found in the human body, the programmable system is a step toward safer, targeted delivery of gene editing and other molecular therapeutics. Researchers from MIT, the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have developed a new way to deliver molecular therapies to cells. The system, called SEND, can be programmed to encapsulate and deliver different RNA cargoes. SEND harnesses natural proteins in the body that form virus-like particles and bind RNA, and it may provoke less of an immune response than other delivery approaches.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
ScienceScientist

Yeast “Mini Labs” Help Researchers Probe Histone Modifications

There are more than 60 documented types of modifications to the histone proteins that form the backbone of DNA, and studying the role of these marks is complicated. For one, the cellular environment dictates which epigenetic marks end up on certain amino acids in the tails of histones—large, boxy proteins around which an organism’s DNA is coiled—so studying histones outside of their native context can alter results. Add to that the fact that scientists don’t often know all the targets of a particular enzyme. Current approaches—using recombinant proteins to create synthetic histones and enzymes for in vitro experiments or trying to isolate and purify natural ones—are expensive and difficult to scale.
ScienceScientist

Infographic: A Yeast Model for Studying Histone Modifications

To develop a new platform for studying histone modifications, North Carolina State University synthetic biologist Alison Waldman and colleagues created a speedy and cost-effective platform using baker’s yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae). Waldman inserted a plasmid that encoded a histone and an enzyme suspected of modifying it into the nucleus of a yeast cell. The plasmid also contained a bidirectional promoter capable of synthesizing both the histone and the enzyme simultaneously (1). Thanks to genetic tags transcribed with the mRNAs, both proteins migrate to the cell’s endoplasmic reticulum (ER) (2), where the enzyme modifies the histone at specific residues (3). Then, thanks to a unique quality of the yeast known as surface display, the modified histone is presented on the cell’s exterior (4), where researchers can apply antibodies that label acetylation at specific residues to reveal where the enzyme modified the histone (5).
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Origin of Life: The First Cells Might Have Used Temperature To Divide

A simple mechanism could underlie the growth and self-replication of protocells—putative ancestors of modern living cells—suggests a study publishing today (September 3, 2021) in Biophysical Journal. Protocells are vesicles bounded by a membrane bilayer and are potentially similar to the first unicellular common ancestor (FUCA). On the basis of relatively simple mathematical principles, the proposed model suggests that the main force driving protocell growth and reproduction is the temperature difference that occurs between the inside and outside of the cylindrical protocell as a result of inner chemical activity.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers discover hidden SARS-CoV-2 'gate' that opens to allow COVID infection

Since the early days of the COVID pandemic, scientists have aggressively pursued the secrets of the mechanisms that allow severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to enter and infect healthy human cells. Early in the pandemic, University of California San Diego's Rommie Amaro, a computational biophysical chemist, helped develop...
ChemistryNature.com

Measuring condensation forces

Researchers use an in vitro assay in combination with a polymer model to study protein–DNA condensation and how condensates bring distant DNA elements into close proximity. To study transcription-factor-mediated DNA condensation, Brugués and his colleagues established a single-molecule total internal reflection fluorescence microscopy (TIRF) assay. They specifically focused on the transcription factor (TF) forkhead box protein A1 (FoxA1) and its interactions with linearized λ-phage DNA. FoxA1 serves as a model TF because its biochemical properties have been carefully characterized, and variants with known mutations are available. In the TIRF assay, FoxA1 fused with the fluorescent protein mCherry is added to a flow chamber and the DNA is attached to a coverslip that is placed in the chamber; the condensation process is then imaged through TIRF microscopy.
Sciencecell.com

A photoaffinity labeling strategy identified EF1A1 as a binding protein of cyclic dinucleotide 2′3′-cGAMP

Photoaffinity probes of 2′3′-cGAMP enable identification of its interactome. 2′3′-cGAMP associates with EF1A1 in EF1 complex in preference to free-form EF1A1. 2′3′-cGAMP impedes protein synthesis independently from STING. 2′3′-cyclic GMP-AMP (2′3′-cGAMP), generated by cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS) under activation by cytosolic DNA, has a vital role in innate immune response...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: Mechanism Driving COVID-19 Mortality Identified

Researchers have identified what may be the key molecular mechanism responsible for COVID-19 mortality – an enzyme related to neurotoxins found in rattlesnake venom. An enzyme with an elusive role in severe inflammation may be a key mechanism driving COVID-19 severity and could provide a new therapeutic target to reduce COVID-19 mortality, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Sciencechemistryworld.com

Actinium’s ionic radius revised after decades

Chemistry of one of Earth’s rarest elements remains mysterious, though not for lack of trying. The ionic radius of actinium(III) may be far smaller and closer to the lanthanides than the most recent measurements from the 1950s and 70s suggest, a review by researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, US, has found. This could have potential ramifications for cancer therapies.
ChemistryNature.com

A host–guest semibiological photosynthesis system coupling artificial and natural enzymes for solar alcohol splitting

Development of a versatile, sustainable and efficient photosynthesis system that integrates intricate catalytic networks and energy modules at the same location is of considerable future value to energy transformation. In the present study, we develop a coenzyme-mediated supramolecular host-guest semibiological system that combines artificial and enzymatic catalysis for photocatalytic hydrogen evolution from alcohol dehydrogenation. This approach involves modification of the microenvironment of a dithiolene-embedded metal-organic cage to trap an organic dye and NADH molecule simultaneously, serving as a hydrogenase analogue to induce effective proton reduction inside the artificial host. This abiotic photocatalytic system is further embedded into the pocket of the alcohol dehydrogenase to couple enzymatic alcohol dehydrogenation. This host-guest approach allows in situ regeneration of NAD+/NADH couple to transfer protons and electrons between the two catalytic cycles, thereby paving a unique avenue for a synergic combination of abiotic and biotic synthetic sequences for photocatalytic fuel and chemical transformation.
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Molecular trap allows study of single proteins

Researchers from the technical universities of Delft and Munich have invented a new type of molecular trap that can hold a single protein in place for hours to study its natural behavior—a million times longer than before. The new NEOtrap technique enables scientists to use electrical currents to study the vibrant nature of proteins, which may spark innovation in biomedicine, biotechnology, and more.

