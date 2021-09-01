Actin-generated force applied during endocytosis measured by Sla2-based FRET tension sensors

To develop a new platform for studying histone modifications, North Carolina State University synthetic biologist Alison Waldman and colleagues created a speedy and cost-effective platform using baker’s yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae). Waldman inserted a plasmid that encoded a histone and an enzyme suspected of modifying it into the nucleus of a yeast cell. The plasmid also contained a bidirectional promoter capable of synthesizing both the histone and the enzyme simultaneously (1). Thanks to genetic tags transcribed with the mRNAs, both proteins migrate to the cell’s endoplasmic reticulum (ER) (2), where the enzyme modifies the histone at specific residues (3). Then, thanks to a unique quality of the yeast known as surface display, the modified histone is presented on the cell’s exterior (4), where researchers can apply antibodies that label acetylation at specific residues to reveal where the enzyme modified the histone (5).
