Dog training institute Kobas Four Paws Institute LLC relocates to Montgomery

The pet services boutique Petbar opened a location Aug. 18 in Conroe. Owner Richard Ames said Petbar provides dog washes and nail and pad trims. The boutique also offers membership services as well as the opportunity for owners to self-service their dogs. Cats are also welcome at Petbar. Ames said he was inspired to start the business by his 14-year-old Labrador named Princess, who was not able to receive normal bathing services from retail pet shops due to a medical condition. The business is located at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 1300, Conroe. 832-436-4306. www.petbarinc.com.