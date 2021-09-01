Dog training institute Kobas Four Paws Institute LLC relocates to Montgomery
Kobas Four Paws Institute LLC relocated from Conroe to 64 McCaleb Road, Montgomery, in August. The dog training and boarding facility offers basic obedience training and service dog training. The business offers additional services at the new, larger facility, according to an Aug. 26 release, including group training, dog day care, and collaboration with Robert's Pet Parlor to give dog owners grooming and training services at one location.communityimpact.com
