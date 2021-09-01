Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Is Here, So Get Ready For Some Treats

When it comes to celebrating Halloween, Freeform has become a go-to destination for fans, as they pack all of October with their "31 Nights of Halloween" event programming to build up towards an all-day marathon of beloved films on October 31st, but Freeform has so much excitement, it has started spilling out into the real world, thanks to their "Halloween Road" drive-thru event in Los Angeles. The event will kick off on October 1st and run through October 5th, honoring films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ghostbusters, and the Freeform classic Hocus Pocus, a staple of their 31 Nights of Halloween programming. Tickets for Halloween Road go on sale on September 1st at the official 31 Nights of Halloween website.