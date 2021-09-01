Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Is Here, So Get Ready For Some Treats
Freeform is wasting absolutely no time getting into the spooky holiday spirit. On Sept. 1, the network unveiled their 31 Nights of Halloween schedule. The marathon features classics like The Addams Family, Casper, and Hocus Pocus — which are all mandatory watching during the month of October — but the list also includes a few not-so-scary films like Shrek, Matilda, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, so there's a little something for everyone. The official marathon kicks off on Oct. 1, so get your DVRs ready, grab a bag of popcorn, light your favorite fall scented candle, and get ready for a good time.www.popsugar.com
