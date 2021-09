The Navy had long touted conformal fuel tanks as offering vital additional range for its Super Hornets. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Navy appears to have all but scrapped its plans to equip its future Block III F/A-18E/F Super Hornets with conformal fuel tanks, or CFTs, at least for the time being. Boeing says it is not presently expecting to deliver any Block III jets with CFTs to the Navy. The service itself has also revealed that it issued a formal stop-work order to Boeing with regards to the continued development of the CFTs back in January.