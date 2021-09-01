Cancel
Wendi’s Word: Those first days

By Wendi Reardon
clarkstonnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan is now in Kindergarten. His elementary school journey began last Thursday. Naturally it began with the first day of school photos. I let him choose inside or outside, and he wanted to go outside. He chose the location…under a tree. Amazingly, he actually seemed excited to hold the photo board this year.

