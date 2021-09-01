Cancel
Nebraska State

Shooting that killed man, 40, in NE Houston to be referred to grand jury

By Leah Brennan
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting that killed a 40-year-old man in northeast Houston will be referred to a Harris County grand jury, according to city police. Authorities have identified Michael Saulsberry as the person who was shot in the incident, which happened in the 5500 block of Cavalcade St. around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. Saulsberry, who had several gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

