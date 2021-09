In every state except Idaho, Kansas, and Nebraska, there is some legal provision for the possession and consumption of cannabis for medical or adult use purposes. Yet, the United States government, since the enactment of the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, continues to list “marihuana” on the List of Controlled Substances along with the most dangerous and addictive drugs, but there is active and planned legislation in Congress that would, if made law, officially end the federal prohibition on cannabis.