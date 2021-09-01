You will soon be able to upload your Georgia ID to your iPhone

ATLANTA — Georgians will soon be able to add their driver’s license to their iPhone.

Apple announced Wednesday that it has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver’s licenses or other state IDs to their digital wallets with its new iOS 15.

Georgia, which is home to the world’s busiest airport, is among the first states to sign on, along with Arizona.

“Built with privacy at the forefront, Wallet provides a more secure and convenient way for customers to present their driver’s licenses and state IDs on iPhone or Apple Watch,” the company said in a news release.

The Transportation Security Administration said it plans to enable airport security checkpoints in those states to accept the digital versions of the IDs, which means passengers will be able to use them to get through the security checkpoints.

“The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”

Apple said it has taken several steps to make sure your ID will be secure on your phone.

“Driver’s licenses and state IDs in Wallet take full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch. Customers’ identity data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft. Biometric authentication using Face ID and Touch ID ensures that only the person who added the ID to the device can view or present their ID or license in Wallet,” the company said in a news release.

The state of Georgia said it is happy to be able to offer the new digital IDs.

“Georgia is a national leader when it comes to the safety and security of its driver and identity credentialing process, with more than 99 percent of Georgians REAL ID compliant, and the state of Georgia is equally as committed to safety and security through our mobile driver’s licensing (mDL) efforts with Apple,” said Spencer R. Moore, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services. “Together, we will deliver customer convenience through touchless identity verification and enhanced security and privacy protection through technology. We are honored to work with Apple as an initial adopter for such a revolutionary customer experience. A state-issued credential has become the standard for which institutions of all sectors use as a trusted source of identity proofing. The identity proofing bar has been raised significantly thanks to Apple and innovative states like Georgia.”

Apple says Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will be the next to offer the digital IDs.

To read more about the IDs and Apple’s security measures, CLICK HERE.

