Spoiler warning for anyone who hasn't yet watched the three-episode premiere for Titans Season 3. When Titans wrapped up its season season in November 2019, DC Universe's streaming service still existed, and COVID-19 didn't yet. Flash-forward to now, where Season 3 has finally arrived on HBO Max after a pandemic that not even Joshua Orpin's Superboy could eradicate. The completely batty premiere, "Barbara Gordon," alone would have been enough to tide many viewers over, considering everything that went down, but the streaming service went into ultra-brood-mode and delivered the first three installments of this 13-episode season.