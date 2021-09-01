Wiscasset’s Hot Spot restaurant closed; Boothbay summer residents selling it
The Hot Spot Diner, the former Ship’s Chow Hall, at 277 Bath Road, Wiscasset is no more, and the property’s owners would like to see it stay a restaurant, Midcoast Properties General Manager Linda Flagg said. Flagg said Jim and Liz Duffy of New Jersey and, in summer, Boothbay, own Midcoast Properties, which, Flagg explained, owns the seven–acre property, undeveloped except for the restaurant.www.boothbayregister.com
