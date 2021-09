Michelle Young is currently out here saving the Bachelor franchise from itself filming her season of The Bachelorette, and we truly. cannot. wait. ABC is known for making some highly questionable casting decisions (pls see: the internet spiraling over Greg Grippo potentially being the next Bachelor), but they got it 1,000 percent right with Michelle. She was obviously a huge fan favorite during Matt James’s season of The Bachelor, and producers actually wanted her to be Bachelorette a lot sooner—but Michelle needed to push her season back to accommodate her teaching schedule. Because obviously, these kids > everything: