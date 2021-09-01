Cancel
NHL

Mike O’Connell brings experience and insight to Flyers organization

Cover picture for the article(Courtesy: Zack Hill/Philadelphia Flyers) Mike O’Connell has held many titles throughout his post-playing career. He began as a head coach for the San Diego Gulls of the International Hockey League. From there he has been a General Manager, Pro Scout, Player Development Consultant and a Senior Advisor to the GM. He comes to the Flyers in a similar role as the Senior Advisor once more as well as having a role in Player Development.

