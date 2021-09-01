Flyers Development Camp: Day Three Takeaways
Isaac Ratcliffe, Mason Millman, and others stand out on day three of the 2021 Philadelphia Flyers Development Camp in Vorhees, NJ. The Philadelphia Flyers have officially passed the halfway point of the 2021 Development Camp. Thus far, we’ve witnessed progress from Wade Allison, Tyson Foerster, Morgan Frost, Cam York, Egor Zamula, Samu Tuomaala, and Tanner Laczynski. As the camp continues, who else will step up and make an impression?www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0