DIA Bag Drop Off Service Resumes

DENVER (CBS4) – The free bag drop service has reopened at the transit center at Denver International Airport. The service allows passengers to print their boarding passes and check their bags before heading to the terminal.

People flying domestically on United, Delta, American and Spirit Airlines can start using the bag drop service on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines passengers can begin using it on Sunday.

Passengers using the bag drop-off must be checked in and will need to drop the bags 90 minutes before their flight takes off.

DIA said the service was halted last year due to low passenger volume because of the pandemic.