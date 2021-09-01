Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Meet the 12-year-old coder set to earn over $400,000 selling NFTs

By Sunny Kim
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenyamin Ahmed is a 12-year-old coder who launched his second NFT collection called "Weird Whales" this summer. He is set to earn over $400,000 after about 2 months selling NFTs.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coder#Whales#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsbitcoin.com

12-Year-Old 'Weird Whales' NFT Creator Set to Rake in $400K Worth of Ether

The non-fungible token (NFT) industry has taken the world by storm and a number of artists are making six to seven figures from NFT collections. One particular NFT creator is 12-year-old Benyamin Ahmed from London who curated a project called “Weird Whales,” an NFT collection that features 3,350 pixelated whales. After the project launch, the young software engineer raked in $350K worth of ether.
Petssoyacincau.com

A 12-year-old kid earns more than RM1.6 million from pixelated whale art NFTs

A 12-year-old boy, Benyamin Ahmed, made the equivalent to nearly USD 400,000 (RM1.6 million) in Ethereum from his non-fungible token (NFT) collection. The collection contains 3,352 adorable pixelated images of ‘Weird Whales’—each with distinctive traits. According to Benyamin, he was “fascinated by the concepts of blockchain tech and NFTs”, and...
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

A 12-year-old boy is about to earn $ 400,000 after selling an NFT collection of ‘rare whales’ that he encoded himself

With only 12 years and great expertise in the programming language, Benyamin Ahmed created his own collection of more than 3,000 non-fungible ‘tokens’ (NFTs), which he sold in a matter of hours over the Internet, with what he hopes win ones $ 400,000 by the end of this month, thus turning his passion for computer coding into a lucrative business.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Pizzeria's Desperate Job Posting Is Turning Heads

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially those in the food and beverage industry. And even though vaccines have been rolled out (with the first official one now FDA-approved) and many places have fully reopened, the F&B world is still experiencing challenge after challenge. One of the biggest...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

12 Historic Homes So Stunning, You Won’t Believe They’re Over 100 Years Old

Historic homes are often bursting with design character and charm that’s really hard to recreate in newly built homes. The layouts, built-ins, and architectural details in homes like Victorian and Edwardian houses add such richness to these interior spaces. Homeowners and renters are often able find function and beauty in the most unexpected places while living in these residential gems.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Saweetie Calls Her McDonald's Collaboration a Dream Come True

Earlier this month, McDonald’s tapped Saweetie for its latest collaboration, releasing a special-edition meal and a collection of merch. Dubbed “The Saweetie Meal,” the set is comprised of a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and the “Saweetie’N Sour” sauce. Additionally, the partnership features a limited-edition handbag designed by Brandon Blackwood, available through a raffle that also gives away a free five-day trip to Las Vegas. On top of that, the Icy Girl and McDonald’s have launched a range of co-branded tees, hoodies, sweats and trucker hats.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

People Can't Believe The Massive Size Of This Lemon Grown In Australia

Australia certainly sets itself apart from the rest of the world, thanks to its distant location and the diverse range of plants and animals that call it home. Not only are there unique species you'd never see without going to the land down under, but their size can be out of proportion with regular norms. Melissa Palinkas is an owner and chef of two restaurants in Western Australia, who spends a fair bit of time sourcing quality ingredients for her dishes.
RestaurantsThe Drum

McDonald’s pioneers even faster food with a ‘walk-thru’ billboard

McDonald’s is setting the pace in fast-food innovation with the installation of a ’walk-thru’ billboard for those who don’t fancy setting foot inside a restaurant when in a hurry for a McFlurry. The dual purpose outdoor advertisement brings the restaurant to consumers at the point of first contact, eliminating friction between craving the branded ice cream and holding one in your hand.
RestaurantsNew York Post

Cafe sparks outrage for featuring ‘Peppa Pig’ to advertise bacon sandwich

Vegan and meat-loving parents alike are outraged over a Scottish cafe using an image of Peppa Pig to peddle a bacon sandwich. The chalk-drawn sign at Gordon Street Cafe in downtown Edinburgh shows the beloved kids’ TV character, a plus sign and a piece of bread, EdinburghLive reported — implying the anthropomorphic British cartoon character is on the menu.
Food & DrinksWISH-TV

Learn how to slice, serve meat like a pro with Smokin Barrel BBQ

Nothing says summertime in Indiana like pork and corn! Mike McFarland and his wife CJ, owners and operators of Smokin Barrel BBQ joined us today to demonstrate the proper technique for slicing and serving Barbeque meat. They brought in brisket, pork burgers, BBQ ribs, mac n’ cheese, corn casserole, kickin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy