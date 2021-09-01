Meet the 12-year-old coder set to earn over $400,000 selling NFTs

Earlier this month, McDonald’s tapped Saweetie for its latest collaboration, releasing a special-edition meal and a collection of merch. Dubbed “The Saweetie Meal,” the set is comprised of a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and the “Saweetie’N Sour” sauce. Additionally, the partnership features a limited-edition handbag designed by Brandon Blackwood, available through a raffle that also gives away a free five-day trip to Las Vegas. On top of that, the Icy Girl and McDonald’s have launched a range of co-branded tees, hoodies, sweats and trucker hats.
Comments / 0