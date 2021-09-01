Cancel
All Things Judicial Features Interview with Former Chief Justice Rhoda Billings

By Staff Reports
rccatalyst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — The most recent episode of All Things Judicial features excerpts from an interview with former Chief Justice Rhoda Billings. The interview was conducted in 2016 by former president of the North Carolina Bar Association, John R. “Buddy” Wester, as part of the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism’s Historical Video Series. During her career, Chief Justice Billings served as a district court judge, associate justice, and the 22nd chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. She was the second woman associate justice and second woman to serve as chief justice. In addition, she is the only person to have served as president of the North Carolina Bar Association and chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina.

Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Former NC Supreme Court justice to discuss redistricting

HICKORY —Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr will be the featured speaker at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. His appearance is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley. He will be speaking on redistricting and the law. There will be an opportunity for questions at the presentation.
Wyoming StateDouglas Budget

Former Wyoming Chief Justice to retire in January

Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Michael Davis, who served as the state’s chief justice until July, will be retiring from the bench in January. Davis was appointed to the court by former Gov. Matt Mead in 2012. He retained his post in the 2014 election, then took the chief justice post in 2018. Davis served as chief justice for roughly three years before Chief Justice Kate Fox succeeded him this year.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Justice Roger Page elected Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Roger A. Page has been elected Chief Justice by his colleagues for a term that begins September 1, 2021. Justice Page succeeds Justice Jeff Bivins, who has served as chief justice since September 2016. “It is an honor to serve as chief justice and a responsibility...
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Mississippi Supreme Court chief justice extends COVID safeguards in courts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order, which extends the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts. Emergency Administrative Order 22 gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through October 8, 2021. In a previous order entered on...
Iowa Statelittlevillagemag.com

Mask mandate issued for all Iowa courthouses by Chief Justice Susan Christensen

Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court Susan Christensen issued a face mask requirement for all of Iowa’s courthouses on Friday afternoon, which requires everyone entering a courthouse to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. “This requirement applies statewide and does not depend on a particular county’s or area’s...
Congress & CourtsGW Hatchet

Student Court appoints new deputy chief justice

The Student Court selected a new deputy chief justice and opened applications for the court’s registrar position last week before the kickoff of the next school year. The court named second-year law student and associate justice Ian Lam as the deputy chief justice as part of a general order issued and filed last Thursday. Lam said he would collaborate with Chief Justice Yun-Da Tsai on administrative tasks, like updating the judicial handbook, organizing the court’s Google Drive and setting up applications for the registrar position.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor says rape and incest victims have six weeks to get abortion as he defends controversial new law

Greg Abbott has defended new abortion laws in Texas by saying victims of rape and incest will have “at least six weeks” to terminate their pregnancy.The Texas Governor was asked why he was forcing a rape or incest victim to carry their child to term on Tuesday.“It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” he replied.Mr Abbott was blasted on social media for the comments, with many pointing out that most women don’t know that they’re pregnant at six weeks.San Antonio Mayor Julian...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Precious Stephens, A Former Emergency Dispatcher, On The Run After Hanging Up On 9-1-1 Callers While On Duty

A Louisiana emergency dispatcher is in hot water after not following through with her duties late last month. Law and Crime reported that 25-year-old Precious Stephens was accused of hanging up on callers and not retrieving information to assist those in need. A New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) investigation revealed Stephens allegedly disconnected emergency calls and failed to transfer calls to other dispatchers to do the job.
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.

