WHO launches hub in Berlin to help prevent future pandemics

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization has inaugurated a new “hub” in Berlin that aims to help prepare the globe better to prevent future pandemics. The U.N. health agency’s director-general and Germany’s chancellor cut the ribbon to launch the new WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. WHO says Germany is making an initial investment of $100 million in the facility. The hub is meant to promote more effective data collection, information-sharing and analysis, leading to better and more coherent decision-making after the patchy global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public HealthUN News Centre

Coming months critical for future pandemic preparedness: WHO chief

The next three months will be a critical period for stepping up global collective action against future pandemics, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, pointing to three major meetings on the international agenda. Although the COVID-19 caseload stabilized last week, after nearly two months of...
Public HealthUN News Centre

New data-driven hub aims to detect and prevent next pandemic

A new centre in Berlin, Germany, launched on Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to help countries better assess and respond to global disease threats in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence, will bring together diverse partnerships from several disciplines,...
AgricultureRebel Yell

WHO Pandemic Early Warning Center opens in Berlin |

Geneva / Berlin (dpa) – The new World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic early warning center will open in Berlin on Wednesday. Sons around the world should come together to identify threats such as those caused by the coronavirus at an early stage. Then governments could impose timely measures and make...
Public HealthRebel Yell

WHO inaugurates disease detection center in Berlin

(Berlin) The World Health Organization (WHO) inaugurated a center for research and early detection of epidemics in Berlin on Wednesday, which is supposed to “respond better to health emergencies”. Posted on Sep 1, 2021 at 1:54 pm. This research center was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Director General of the...
Public HealthWashington Post

Three promising new efforts can help us prevent the next pandemic

The world was caught ill prepared for the pandemic. In the words of a postmortem for the World Health Organization, it was not only a disaster but also a preventable disaster. There were “weak links at every point in the chain of preparedness and response.” In particular, “The alert system was too slow — and too meek.” Important new efforts are getting underway in the United States and abroad to confront these weaknesses in hopes of preventing another catastrophe.
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EU regulator evaluating if COVID vaccine booster is needed

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator said Monday that it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that it's considering whether a third dose of the vaccine...
Theater & DanceTechCrunch

Dance launches its e-bike subscription service in Berlin

Founded by the former founders of SoundCloud and Jimdo, the company managed to raise some significant funding before launching its service. BlueYard led the startup’s seed round while HV Capital (formerly known as HV Holtzbrinck Ventures) led Dance’s €15 million Series A round, which represented $17.7 million at the time.
Protestshngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

‘No shortcuts’: WHO continues providing financial and material support, training, vaccines and research to help end COVID-19 pandemic

“As long as this virus is circulating anywhere, it’s a threat everywhere. There are no shortcuts. WHO continues to recommend a comprehensive, risk-based approach of proven public health and social measures, in combination with equitable vaccination,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, at a recent media briefing on COVID-19.
Public Healthabc17news.com

Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for Nipah virus

NEW DELHI (AP) — The southern Indian state of Kerala is ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as the state continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Kerala is on alert after a 12-year-old boy died of the rare virus on Sunday, spurring officials to start contact-tracing and isolating hundreds of people who came into contact with the victim. First identified during 1990s outbreak in Malaysia, Nipah can be spread by fruit bats, pigs and through human-to-human contact. The virus has an estimated fatality rate of between 40% and 75%, according to the WHO. On Tuesday, the state health minister said samples of eight primary contacts of the victim have come back negative.
Public Healthabc17news.com

China-to-Hong Kong travelers will no longer need quarantine

HONG KONG (AP) — Travelers arriving in Hong Kong from China will no longer need to quarantine. The semi-autonomous city’s top official said Tuesday that she’s easing curbs imposed after summer outbreaks of the coronavirus on the mainland. Starting Wednesday, people who haven’t been to medium- or high-risk areas on the mainland or Macao can enter the city, capped at 2,000 travelers daily. Travelers will still need a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival and must take several tests while in Hong Kong to ensure they’re not infected. Hong Kong suspended quarantine-free travel in early August. Since the beginning of the pandemic, most Hong Kongers haven’t been able to freely enter mainland China.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Public HealthHyperallergic

A COVID-19 Mask That Kills the Virus? Scientists Say Yes

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.

