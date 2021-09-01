Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Here’s why a Ben Simmons trade with the Kings probably isn’t happening

By Ian Levy
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons has given the 76ers an ultimatum. They need to find a trade partner but here’s why the Sacramento Kings are probably out. On Tuesday, it was reported that Ben Simmons had given the Philadelphia 76ers an ultimatum — if they didn’t find a trade for him he would refuse to report to training camp. The 76ers have been shopping him for months and haven’t found an offer that works for them yet, and Simmons reducing their leverage with his trade demand surely isn’t going to help things.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

140K+
Followers
330K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings#Fox#Hield Bagley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' reported trade request: 'I hope everyone is back'

The Ben Simmons trade rumors just got dialed up to 11 after the three-time All-Star reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While it has been reported over the past few months that Simmons' time with the Sixers was coming to a close, this is the most definitive notion of that, after he told the team he wouldn't be attending training camp in an effort to force a trade to another team, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Clippers Trade Features Ben Simmons, Paul George

It is always disappointing when a team does not win an NBA championship. This season, the Philadelphia 76ers took that to a new level and Ben Simmons was a major part of the problem. After finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On Ben Simmons Drama: "Philly Fans Gave Up On Him..."

The Ben Simmons saga has been the story of the NBA for weeks now. After yet another embarrassing playoff performance, the Sixers are under more pressure than ever before to blow up their core. Considering it is Simmons' offensive struggles that have hurt the team the most so far, it...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."

As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rich Paul doesn’t actually want Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey traded with Ben Simmons

It was revealed on Tuesday that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is refusing to show up to training camp and wants a trade from the Sixers immediately. While it’s basically a foregone conclusion that he’s a goner, a report from Jason Dumas of Kron4 News and Bleacher Report claimed that Rich Paul’s other client, Tyrese Maxey, would be involved in any package with Simmons. However, it seems that’s not actually the case.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers’ crazy demand to trade Ben Simmons to Kings

Ben Simmons has reportedly given the Philadelphia 7ers an ultimatum to trade him, indicating his desire to leave the team and not attend training camp in the process. With trade machines cranking up various scenarios for the Sixers to move the Australian playmaker, the Sacramento Kings have emerged as one of the favorites to land Simmons.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 trades that send Ben Simmons to the Memphis Grizzlies

In recent days, it’s become clear the Memphis Grizzlies have made Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks available in the trade market, according to Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. One of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA is that an impending divorce is coming between Ben Simmons and the...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Sixers star Ben Simmons upset with Doc Rivers for bus toss

The Ben Simmons trade rumors are heating up again now that he has told the Philadelphia 76ers he wants out and won’t report to training camp. There are number of reasons for Simmons’ unhappiness with the Sixers, including a reported rift with superstar Joel Embiid, but he’s also apparently upset with head coach Doc Rivers.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Potential Three-Team Deal That Brings Ben Simmons To Minnesota

Ben Simmons remains in Philadelphia, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are still chasing after the All-Star point-forward. The Philadelphia 76ers’ season was cut short after an embarrassing series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, mainly thanks to Simmons’ inability to produce points. Simmons has reportedly not returned any of the Sixers’ calls...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Rumor: Hawks offered Cam Reddish and more to the 76ers and Ben Simmons

A rumor has been circulating on Twitter that Travis Schlenk attempted to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. For starters, once again, this is just a rumor. I don’t put too much stock into this, and I can’t verify the source. But let’s assume it’s true. I could see the Hawks offering Gallo and Reddish for Simmons, and I think it’s more than fair. I wouldn’t make the deal, but I think it’s fair. However, I would laugh and hang up the phone if Morey thinks that’s what he’s getting for Ben Simmons. Okongwu, Reddish, Hunter, and more is just a ridiculous asking price. I’m not sure if he noticed, but people watched Simmons absolutely flounder in the playoffs. He’s a fool for not taking a Reddish deal if it was offered.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: This Ben Simmons trade is as bad as they come

Ben Simmons has been involved in plenty of trade talk over the offseason and with Simmons allegedly saying he won’t report to camp, it seems he’s forcing the 76ers hand. With him now demanding a trade, it’d be fair to say that the 76ers have no more ground to demand the huge price that 76ers GM Elton Brand and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey had been demanding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy