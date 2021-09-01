Here’s why a Ben Simmons trade with the Kings probably isn’t happening
Ben Simmons has given the 76ers an ultimatum. They need to find a trade partner but here’s why the Sacramento Kings are probably out. On Tuesday, it was reported that Ben Simmons had given the Philadelphia 76ers an ultimatum — if they didn’t find a trade for him he would refuse to report to training camp. The 76ers have been shopping him for months and haven’t found an offer that works for them yet, and Simmons reducing their leverage with his trade demand surely isn’t going to help things.fansided.com
