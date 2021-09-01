Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Windows Server 2022 Reaches General Availability With Focusing On Hybrid Clouds, Containers

phoronix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will be formally released on 5 October, rolling out today is general availability on Windows Server 2022. For those interested in Microsoft's server platform, Windows Server 2022 is now hit general availability. Windows Server 2022 ships with a variety of security improvements, faster and more secure HTTPS handling, AES-256 encryption for the SMB protocol, SMB Compression support, Windows Admin Center improvements, and various hybrid cloud improvements with Azure.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Windows Server#Hybrid Cloud#Windows Admin Center#Smb Compression#Azure Kubernetes Service#Tb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
SoftwareArs Technica

Why Windows 11 has such strict hardware requirements, according to Microsoft

Windows 11 promises to refine window management, run Android apps, and to unify the look and feel of the operating system's built-in apps after years of frustrating hodgepodge. But none of that matters if your computer can't run the software, and Microsoft has only promised official Windows 11 support for computers released within the last three or four years. Anyone else will be able to run the operating system if they meet the performance requirements, but they'll need to jump through the hoop of downloading an ISO file and installing the operating system manually rather than grabbing it through Windows Update.
Softwaretheregister.com

Re-volting: AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization undone by electrical attack

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) scheme is not as secure as its name suggests. Boffins from the Technische Universität Berlin have devised an attack that defeats the primary purpose of this silicon safe room technology: protecting the data in virtual machines from rogue administrators in cloud environments. In a paper...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Adobe fixes critical preauth vulnerabilities in Magento

Adobe has released a large Patch Tuesday security update that fixes critical vulnerabilities in Magento and important bugs in Adobe Connect. The complete list of Adobe Products receiving security updates today and the number of fixed vulnerabilities are below:. In total, Adobe fixed 29 vulnerabilities with today's updates. Almost all...
ComputersCNET

Windows 11 will be free to download. Here's how to get Microsoft's new OS

Windows 11 could be coming soon, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, the upgrade to Microsoft's new operating system will be free. We don't have a formal release date yet, but Windows 11 is expected to roll out during the 2021 holiday season and into 2022. When it arrives you'll be able to update to the new software the same way you usually update Windows 10 as long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements needed.
ComputersTechSpot

Voltage manipulation can bypass hardware security on AMD's server CPUs

Why it matters: Researchers from the Technische Universität Berlin have demonstrated that AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation (SEV) technology can be defeated by manipulating input voltages, compromising the technology in a similar way to previous attacks against its Intel counterpart. SEV relies on the Secure Processor (SP), a humble Arm Cortex-A5,...
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix VALORANT game client error codes 43, 7 on Windows 11/10

In a previous post, we covered the solutions to VALORANT connection error codes and also solutions to VALORANT Vanguard Anti-Cheat engine error codes. In this post, we will take a look at the possible causes, as well as provide the most suitable solutions to the VALORANT Vanguard game client error codes 43, 7 PC gamers may encounter on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig.
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Azure Virtual Desktop Adds Windows 11 Preview Option

The Azure Virtual Desktop service now offers the choice of using the Windows 11 operating system at the preview stage, per a Thursday Microsoft announcement. Azure Virtual Desktop is a 2-year-old virtual desktop infrastructure service that originally launched as "Windows Virtual Desktop." It lets organizations remotely access true Windows 10 and Windows 7 desktops, as well as applications, which are hosted in virtual machines (VMs) on Microsoft Azure datacenters.
Softwarelifewire.com

How to Fix Printer Spooler Errors in Windows 11

This guide will walk you through a number of proven solutions for how to fix print spooler errors and problems in Windows 11 PCs, laptops, and Microsoft Surface devices. These tips are designed to work around or solve any Windows 11 printing problems preventing tasks from being sent to a printer.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

Windows 11 build 22000.160 brings Focus sessions and a new Clock

Microsoft launched a new preview build for its upcoming operating system. 22000.160 is rolling out on both Beta and Dev channels, for all Insiders. Starting now, Windows 11 install ISOs will be provided by Microsoft. The Focus sessions feature is finally here, much towards everyone's joy. Last week we were...
Softwarewccftech.com

First Windows 11 ISO Files Drop! You Can Now Clean Install the New OS

Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 for a couple of months now and is today releasing the ISO files for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 delivered last week. You can now download Windows 11 ISO files to clean install the new operating system. The ISOs are available for Windows Insiders through the Downloads page.
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Force Uninstall Programs on Windows 10/11 Computers

Uninstalling programs is something we attempt every so often. It can be because we no longer need a program, the program may be causing problems, etc. Sometimes, you receive an error if you are trying to uninstall something, and the uninstallation doesn’t happen. At times like this, you can choose to uninstall forcefully. In this tutorial, I will show you how to force uninstall programs on Windows 10/11 computers.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows Update Error 0x800703ee

Windows 10 comes with a lot of quirks and bugs and the most annoying part is the update failing to install. Many people have reported Error 0x800703ee, especially when they try to upgrade their Windows system. This can be frustrating for you as a user who just wants their computer to work as intended. But if you want to speed up your PC without waiting for Microsoft to fix the problem, there are some things you can do. Here in this post, we have explained all the possible solutions that may help you fix the Error 0x800703ee.
Softwarewccftech.com

Microsoft Drops KB5005101 for Insiders from the Upcoming Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 10 version 21H2, scheduled for public release later this year, has received a fresh new Insider Preview Build today. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19044.1200 (KB5005101) is available for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel who are currently running the upcoming version of the operating system. Microsoft said that...
Computersmspoweruser.com

Microsoft release August 2021 Update for Surface Duo (changelog)

Today Microsoft released their monthly update for the Surface Duo, taking it to build 2021.721.41 (North America), 2021.721.43 (Europe) and 2021.721.42 (AT&T Locked Device). The update weighs in at 40.22 MB and contains the August 2021 Android security update. The official changelog is now available and reads:. This update:. Addresses...
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft rolls out new Windows 11 Clock app with Focus Sessions feature

Along with today’s build of Windows 11, Microsoft is rolling out an updated version of the Alarms & Clock app, which is now just called Clock. This follows the app updates the company started rolling out last week, including the new Snipping Tool and Calculator. The new Clock app in Windows 11 has some new design elements, but the big new thing is Focus Sessions.
SoftwareZDNet

Microsoft's Windows Server 2022 is rolling out to mainstream users

With little public fanfare, Microsoft has started making its next release of Windows Server, known as Windows Server 2022, available to mainstream users. Windows Server 2022, which Microsoft has been developing for the past year-plus, is a Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) release and includes several new features. Windows Server...

Comments / 0

Community Policy