Windows Server 2022 Reaches General Availability With Focusing On Hybrid Clouds, Containers
While Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will be formally released on 5 October, rolling out today is general availability on Windows Server 2022. For those interested in Microsoft's server platform, Windows Server 2022 is now hit general availability. Windows Server 2022 ships with a variety of security improvements, faster and more secure HTTPS handling, AES-256 encryption for the SMB protocol, SMB Compression support, Windows Admin Center improvements, and various hybrid cloud improvements with Azure.www.phoronix.com
