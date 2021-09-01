Cancel
Kevin O'Leary reacts to an engaged couple's fight over spending $50,000 on a boutique fitness studio: 'You are in maximum risk'

By Nicolas Vega
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning a business with your significant other can be frustrating, especially when you have very different visions for its future. That's the challenge in front of O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary on the newest episode of CNBC's new series "Money Court." In the episode, O'Leary sits down with an engaged couple to help chart the best path forward for their boutique fitness studio.

