Fire is coming, will we prepare?

It’s Wednesday, September 1, and weather conditions have turned California into a powder keg. Good morning, Zoya here. There are 83 large fires burning across the U.S. right now. More than a dozen of those are in California, where hot and windy conditions over the weekend helped fuel blazes that are still nowhere near fully contained. The U.S. Forest Service is taking the extraordinary step of closing all national forests in the state due to the threat of wildfire.