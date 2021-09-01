Cancel
Health Services

UNC Health Southeastern postpones some elective surgeries starting Thursday

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 6 days ago
LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern is postponing most elective surgeries that require hospitalization starting Thursday, because of the high demand for hospital beds due to the recent COVID-19 surge.

Surgeries and procedures that will not be postponed include gynecology, cardiovascular and cardiac catheterization as these areas have specialized units not currently impacted by the surge. This also does not impact cases scheduled at The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park.

“It is unfortunate that we have had to take this step,” said Joann Anderson, president and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern.

“We will resume elective surgical scheduling for those cases needing an inpatient bed when the demand for inpatient beds decreases. This decision is one being made all across North Carolina right now. Beds and resources are limited due to the increasing admissions related to COVID-19 and other acute illnesses requiring inpatient care,” she added.

Patients who are impacted will receive a phone call regarding their procedure postponement, however, patients may call their surgeon’s office for more information. Surgeries will be rescheduled as quickly as possible and will be coordinated through each surgeon’s office.

“This is an extraordinary step required to care for the COVID-19 patients effectively and efficiently,” said Lori Dove, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and interim Chief Operating Officer. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will work to restore full services for all of our patients as quickly as it is safe to do so.”

“Our goal has been and remains to serve everyone who needs care at the time they need it. I ask for grace and understanding from our community as we work through this current surge,” Anderson said.

