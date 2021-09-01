Cancel
Tulsa, OK

END OF SUMMER?

By Lynn Hernandez
tulsakids.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article100 degrees on September 1st? Meteorologist James Aydelott of Fox 23 says if it reaches 100 today, it will be the first September 1st to do so since 2012. I lived in Texas for 13 years. When I moved to Oklahoma, I thought, at least now I can enjoy more of the four seasons. In Austin it’s like a super-hot summer for 6 months, then mild fall, then back to super-hot summer. In Tulsa, it’s nice to enjoy cooler weather and even snow most years. Not sure about this year though? If it keeps going like this, you won’t be able to wear that awesome inflatable dinosaur costume because you’ll roast. #StayCool!!

