After a decade serving Mexican fare in San Diego's Pacific Beach, Fat Fish Cantina Grill has announced it will permanently close in the very near future. "To our loyal Fat Fish guests... It saddens us to let you know that we will be closing our doors on Tuesday September 7th," read the announcement on Fat Fish Cantina Grill's Instagram page. "We'd like to take this time to thank each and every one of you who dined with us! It has been one hell of a ride! Join us the next following days for one last hoorah. If you find yourself missing us after we've gone, head to our sister restaurant World Famous Pacific Beach."