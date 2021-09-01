Cancel
Bears sign WR Breshad Perriman

By Ben Hendricks
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman has been signed by the Chicago Bears. After spending 2021 with the Lions on their training camp roster, he was scooped up by their NFC North division rivals in Chicago on a one-year deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday. In...

