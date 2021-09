In France, tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday against the stricter rules of the coronavirus for the sixth consecutive weekend. About 200 protest marches were called across the country. These were mostly peaceful, in Montpellier in the south of France there were feuds between left and right participants in a protest, as can be seen in the televised footage. Besides compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers, protests were directed against the so-called health passport for proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test.