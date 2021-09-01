1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road (Maple Falls, WA)

One person was sent to the hospital is critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road.

As per the initial information, first responders were sent to the area of Kendall Road (SR547) after getting information of an accident that happened at around 7am. The preliminary investigation showed that the crash took place between Limestone Road and S Pass Road. One victim was rushed to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center in critical condition via an ambulance.

As of 7:10am, the road was reportedly blocked in both directions as the vehicle was on its top in the middle of the road. As of 7:40am, Washington State Department of Transportation said traffic was being rerouted by flaggers through a single lane at the crash site. At 10:15am, WSDOT confirmed that the area had been cleared and both lanes opened again. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Source: whatcom-news.com