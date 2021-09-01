Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maple Falls, WA

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road (Maple Falls, WA)

By Alex Arman
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImPvG_0bjbW8x300

One person was sent to the hospital is critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road.

As per the initial information, first responders were sent to the area of Kendall Road (SR547) after getting information of an accident that happened at around 7am. The preliminary investigation showed that the crash took place between Limestone Road and S Pass Road. One victim was rushed to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center in critical condition via an ambulance.

As of 7:10am, the road was reportedly blocked in both directions as the vehicle was on its top in the middle of the road. As of 7:40am, Washington State Department of Transportation said traffic was being rerouted by flaggers through a single lane at the crash site. At 10:15am, WSDOT confirmed that the area had been cleared and both lanes opened again. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

September 1, 2021

Source: whatcom-news.com

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maple Falls, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Maple Falls, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Rollover#Traffic Accident#Wa#Wsdot#Whatcom News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Fowler, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A man died after a pedestrian crash on Highway 99 near Clovis Avenue (Fowler, CA)

A man died after a pedestrian crash on Highway 99 near Clovis Avenue (Fowler, CA) On Monday night, a man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 99. As per the initial investigation, the incident took place on Highway 99, close to Clovis Avenue. The preliminary reports showed that a vehicle hit and claimed the life of a man in his 20s as he was walking on the freeway.
Adams County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Mugtaba Y Kori injured after a single-vehicle crash in Adams County (Adams County, WA)

On Sunday afternoon, a single-vehicle accident injured 23-year-old Mugtaba Y Kori, of Kennewick, on State Route 26, 7 miles west of Washtucna in Adams County. According to the initial information, Kori was driving a silver 2002 Acura shortly before 3:15 p.m. west on State Route 26, close to milepost 76. The car reportedly swerved to the right, fell down an embankment and flipped a number of times before coming to a stop on the driver’s side in a field 30-50 yards from the road.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

Child dead after a two-vehicle accident near Route 84 and Highway 680 (Sunol, CA)

Child dead after a two-vehicle accident near Route 84 and Highway 680 (Sunol, CA) On Sunday morning, a child was killed after a head-on collision on Route 84 near Highway 680. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 6:00 a.m. on Route 84, east of Interstate Highway 680. According to the preliminary reports, a westbound white Chevrolet Tahoe turned left for reasons that are yet to be known.
Dayton, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 24-year-old Devon Woolard and 54-year-old Catherine Collier who died in a crash (Dayton, NV)

Authorities identified 24-year-old Devon Woolard and 54-year-old Catherine Collier who were killed after a two-car crash on US-50 in Dayton in late August. Troopers actively responded to the area of US-50 and Occidental Drive after getting information of a collision just after 5 p.m. on August 25 in. The investigation reports showed that a silver Ford Focus was westbound of US-50 and a Chevy Camaro was heading eastbound.
Fife, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A fiery accident reported on I-5 in Fife (Fife, WA)

On, Monday morning, a vehicle reportedly caught fire after it went into a ditch on southbound Interstate 5 in Fife. As per the initial information, the incident took place just before 6 a.m. near 70th Avenue E. The vehicle reportedly had caught fire after the crash, with the flames spreading to nearby brush and trees. On arrival, the emergency crews managed to extinguish the fire.
Pahrump, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 5-year-old Giovanna Duran who died after a car crash near Pahrump (Pahrump, NV)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified 5-year-old Giovanna Duran as the child who lost her life following a two-car collision on Sunday near Pahrump. The coroner’s office confirmed that she was 5-year-old Giovanna Duran, but her hometown was not known as of now. Her death was termed an accident. The fatal car accident took place on northbound State Route 16o. For reasons that are yet to be known, one car struck another car from behind, propelling the second car onto the dirt shoulder, where it rolled over.
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

24-year-old Jose Juan Cruz and his 20-year-old passenger injured after a rollover crash on SR-17 (Moses Lake, WA)

On Monday morning, a 24-year-old Jose Juan Cruz, a resident of Moses Lake, and his 20-year-old male passenger suffered injuries after a DUI crash on State Route 17. As per the officials, Juan Cruz was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry southbound on State Route 17, approaching Stratford Road. His vehicle reportedly went off the road to the right and hit an embankment as a result of which the vehicle flipped over. The impact ejected Juan Cruz from his car, which came to a stop and blocked a southbound lane of the freeway.
Carson City, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 injured after a two-vehicle collision on College Parkway near Carson Street (Carson City, NV)

On Monday afternoon, one person suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident on College Parkway near Carson Street. Officers received reports of the crash at around 4:55 p.m. in which two vehicles were involved. According to the preliminary investigation, a Care Flight air ambulance immediately responded to the scene and airlifted one victim to the trauma ward at Renown Medical Center in Reno with major injuries.
Franklin County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

45-year-old Gabriel Llamas-Gonzalez and another injured after a crash in Franklin County (Franklin County, WA)

On Sunday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash injured 45-year-old Gabriel Llamas-Gonzalez, a resident of Kennewick, and another man in Franklin County. The incident took place a little before 2:00 p.m. on US 395, about nine miles north of Pasco. According to the initial information, Llamas-Gonzalez did not yield to the semi-truck and crashed into it. Both vehicles were reportedly wrecked as a result of the accident.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 64-year-old Susan Villella who died after a DUI accident on Labor Day (Las Vegas, NV)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified 64-year-old Susan Villella as the woman who lost her life after a suspected DUI accident on Labor Day. The coroner’s office confirmed that the deceased was 64-year-old Susan Villella of Las Vegas. Her cause and manner of death had not been ascertained as of Tuesday morning. As per the initial information, officers responded to the area of Farm Road and North Tenaya Way at about 7:31 a.m. on reports of a crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy