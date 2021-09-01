The Beautiful Water Lantern Festival Is Coming Soon To Connecticut
If you’ve never been to a water lantern festival, it is a truly magical experience. These festivals takes place all across the country through the late summer and early fall. This year’s water lantern festival will be held at Mill Pond Park in Newington, Connecticut, in late September. The festival features hundreds of beautiful water lanterns released into the pond for display. There will also be food trucks, live music, and vendors.
