Rich culture, history and culinary experiences: Morocco has it all. Along with Egypt and South Africa, it is one of the most visited countries across the continent. In 2019, Morocco recorded a high of 13 million international visitor arrivals to the country on the back of steady annual growth of 5 percent from 2012 to 2019. With tourism receipts representing one of the main sources of foreign currency and contributing to 7 percent of GDP, there is a strong push by the government to revive the industry from the effects of the pandemic.