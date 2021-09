Two multifamily properties in Miami Gardens and Miami Beach are now in the hands of new owners after. Ytech sold the apartments for $119 million. The Miami-based real estate development firm sold Ocean House NoBe (pictured, top), a 186-unit residence in the North Beach area of Miami Beach for $41 million, as well as Lake House (pictured, left), a 491-unit complex in Miami Gardens for $78 million. The firm had previously purchased the properties for $41.4 million.