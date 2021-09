This article was originally published on The Vegan CBD. To view the original article, click here. Nowadays, in the realm of health and fitness, it is easy to find cannabidiol CBD and veganism being linked together. This is mainly because this cannabinoid is extracted from the hemp plant, and health and wellness products made using it are herbal. As a result of this, CBD-infused products are popular among those looking for natural and safe alternatives for pharmaceutical drugs. You must know that cannabidiol has potential therapeutic traits that are useful for treating the symptoms pertaining to several ailments without the danger of producing side effects. Read on to know whether CBD is vegan-friendly and safe.