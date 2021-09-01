Cancel
Lynden, WA

2 people injured after a rollover accident in Lynden (Lynden, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago
On Tuesday, a rollover crash hospitalized two people in Lynden.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Front Street and 19th Street at around 5:15pm after a T-bone crash. On arrival, emergency responders found a mid-sized SUV upside down in the middle of the intersection. The 2 occupants of the vehicle required help to be freed from their seatbelts.

According to the initial reports, another mid-sized SUV crashed into the driver’s side of the SUV as a result of which the car rolled. The driver of that vehicle remained unharmed. Paramedics took both occupants of the rolled SUV to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

An investigation into the two-vehicle accident is underway.

September 1, 2021

Source: whatcom-news.com

