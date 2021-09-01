Cancel
Explore 100 Years of Dallas Junior League History at the State Fair of Texas

By Billy Fong
Cover picture for the articleJunior League volunteers at Dallas Habitat for Humanity, 1994. On Friday, September 24, the State Fair of Texas is back in business and ready with fried delicacies. (We’re drooling just thinking of this 2021 semifinalist: deep-fried seafood gumbo balls loaded with Gulf Coast shrimp.) While there, check out the exhibition in the Hall of State commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the Dallas Junior League. The show includes historical documents, memorabilia, and vintage photographs celebrating a century of women who were never afraid to roll up their sleeves in service to their community.

According to Junior League Of Dallas Centennial Co-Chair Andrea Cheek,. “To formally kick-off our Centennial, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD) will honor its impressive history and current-day projects with an exhibit at the 2021 Texas State Fair. The exhibit will include historical documents, memorabilia and photos to showcase 100...
