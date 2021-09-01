Explore 100 Years of Dallas Junior League History at the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is delighted to open the only grant cycle for the 2021 year. Last year, in addition to our core three grant categories: capacity building for nonprofits, economic development, and educational programming, the State Fair added a new category for social and racial justice. The new category works with partners who specifically address effects of systemic racism within the criminal justice system, employment, food insecurity, transportation, and education sectors including advocacy. Nonprofit organizations in the South Dallas/Fair Park neighborhood serving residents in zip codes 75210, 75215, 75223, and 75228 are welcome to apply. Applications will be accepted starting today, and can be submitted through Friday, September 17. Summer funding is intended to resume in 2022. To learn more and apply, please visit BigTex.com/Grants.