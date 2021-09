Someone once told me that taking a company public the right way would be one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life. Of course, as an eight-year Marine Corps Infantryman, that idea was absurd. But, while it certainly wasn’t harder than fast-roping onto the deck of a moving ship or clearing enemy combatants from a building, I can now fully appreciate what they meant. It’s a different kind of hard, a different kind of stress, and like the military, it’s not for everyone.