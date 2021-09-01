Kansas football: Five bold predictions for the Jayhawks
The first Kansas football game is only a few days away, so naturally, it makes sense to make some bold predictions on how the season will go. But before I get into that, Jayhawk fans must understand what Lance Leipold is dealing with this season. He didn’t get on campus until after the Spring Game, so this is a rather unusual situation as most new hire football coaches are hired before spring practices even begin.throughthephog.com
Comments / 0