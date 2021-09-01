The 25 best episodes of 'Silicon Valley', ranked
Mike Judge has spent much of his career poking fun at a world most of us can understand. He gave us “Beavis & Butthead,” “King of the Hill,” and cult favorite “Office Space.” Many people could relate to the drudgery of “Office Space,” whereas most of us can’t relate to the world of “Silicon Valley.” And yet, Judge’s HBO show really struck a chord. The show combines high brow and low brow with gusto for 53 episodes. Here is our ranking of the 25 best of that bunch, all done with heart, none of it done with algorithms.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0