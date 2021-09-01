Corn Maze Adventure at Emily’s Produce Begins This Weekend

Cambridge, MD - Wind your way through five acres of twists and turns in the Corn Maze at Emily’s Produce and hopefully you will not get lost in the stalks! The theme is “Farmers Feed Families” and inside, you will answer the questions on the game sheet and find your way out of the maze with or without the help of your “Maize-O-Vision” map on the back page of your game sheet. There is a special viewing station inside the maze that will make the maze visible and show you where you are. You can also use Maize-O-Vision glasses to see the map at all times. The level of challenge is up to you! A separate children’s maze is also available for those not choosing the ultimate challenge.