This TikTok Proves You've Been Draining Your Pasta Wrong This Whole Time

Pasta is a staple in many American households. In fact, according to Food Business News, the U.S. consumes more pasta than even Italy. Americans eat 2.7 million tons of pasta each year with the average American eating almost 20 pounds of this starchy meal. Pasta is both economical and filling enough to satiate those hunger pangs, so it makes a lot of sense that we like to eat it. It's also convenient and easy to make on those busy weeknights. And pasta can be dressed up or down depending on your taste preferences and the amount of energy you want to put into making a cheesy marinara sauce or pesto.