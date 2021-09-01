Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Wichita Library Encourages Residents to Sign up for Library Cards

Posted by 
Wichita, Kansas
Wichita, Kansas
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kl3Kw_0bjbStll00

In honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month, the Wichita Public Library encourages all residents, and especially students, to sign up for a free Wichita Public Library Card

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when the Wichita Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

The Wichita Public Library offers everything from early literacy programs, homework help, online practice tests for the ACT and SAT, and more. Customers will find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including access to research databases and to e-books and audiobooks even when the library closes for the day.

"Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children," said Kristi Dowell, Interim Director of Libraries for the Wichita Public Library. "We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds."

The Wichita Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library's resources and programs, please visit wichitalibrary.org.

Comments / 0

Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas

42
Followers
100
Post
191
Views
ABOUT

Wichita, Kansas

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libraries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ALA
Related
Williamsburg, VACollege of William and Mary

W&M Libraries: Pop-Up Library - a library experience to-go.

The pop-up library is a temporary assortment of books and other library materials selected with students in mind and meeting them where they spend the most time. Come see us on September 9 from 11:30AM – 12:30PM at Sadler Center: Terrace. Keep an eye on our socials to see where...
Weirton, WVWTOV 9

Local library marks Library Card Registration Month

WEIRTON, W.Va. — It's Library Card Registration Month, and the Public Library of Jefferson County and Steubenville is celebrating in a big way. With new renovations to the library only a couple years old, staff are doing everything they can to get people back in the building. Events are scheduled throughout the month for readers of all ages to attract people back to the library.
Lexington, SCswlexledger.com

Library cards give students access to a diverse world

Lexington, SC 09/07/2021 – September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Lexington County Public Library (LCPL) joins the American Library Association (ALA) and other libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is an important tool on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Educationmainstreetnews.com

Library Card Sign-up Month observed in September

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Piedmont Regional Library System joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. “There...
Educationpurecountry1067.com

Lafayette Public Library Sign-up Month

Keith Guidry with the Lafayette Public Library joined Eric White on the Boot Scootin’ Morning Show to discuss library card sign-up month. Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At the Lafayette Public Library, you’ll find many educational resources and activities, including Homework Louisiana, LearningExpress Library, and Adventure Kits.
Indiana StateIndiana Gazette

Sign-up Month set at Indiana Free Library

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Indiana Free Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. There is nothing...
Calexico, CAcalexicochronicle.com

CAMARENA CORNER: Library Card Sign-Up Month

CALEXICO — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Camarena Memorial Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. There is...
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

Library Corner: The power of a library card

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Grand County Library District joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. There is nothing...
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

‘A Library Card Is the Ticket You Need to Travel Across the Globe.’ Sign Up for One at Chester County Library

This month, the Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch are joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month. Whether it’s being used online or in person, a library card gives students the free tools to succeed in school and provides people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to pursue their dreams and be their best selves. From family Story Times and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) programs to makerspaces and virtual homework help, libraries play an essential role in supporting the value of lifelong learning through education.
Pittsfield, MAiBerkshires.com

Berkshire Athenaeum marks National Library Card Sign-Up Month

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, in partnership with the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum and downtown Pittsfield businesses, is observing National Library Card Sign-up Month in September with a series of special promotions. National Library Card Sign-up Month is a national initiative of the American Library...
Stanislaus County, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Stanislaus County Libraries Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month

Stanislaus County Libraries Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month. Like other organizations, Stanislaus County Libraries had to create new ways to conduct business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While library buildings closed to the public for months, library service continued – curbside, virtually, by phone and email. Resources were reallocated to increase the offerings of digital materials, including eBooks, digital audiobooks, eMagazines, digital movies, music and more. The digital services library card was created out of necessity, but now also offers new customers the convenience of quick remote access to digital library materials.
Forsyth County, NCforsyth.nc.us

Forsyth County Commissioners Recognize September as Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Forsyth County Commissioners recognized September as Library Card Sign-Up Month and saluted the Forsyth County Public Library system for its role in providing free access to resources people need to live, learn, work and thrive in the 21st century. From Left, Commissioner Don Martin, Library Director Brian Hart; Deputy Director Elizabeth Skinner and Assistant Library Director Yolanda Bolden pose with the resolution adopted on Sept. 2.
Carlinville, ILriverbender.com

Carlinville Library Hosts Library Card Sign-Up, Pet Food Drive

CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Public Library is hosting a library card sign-up drive during the month of September, as well as a pet food collection to benefit the Macoupin County Animal Shelter. The library is inviting everyone in the Carlinville area without a library card to sign up for one....
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Sign Up For A Berkeley County Library Card For A Chance To Win A Prize

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – This September, Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, teachers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning. Prize drawings will be for children, teens and adults.  Throughout the month, […] The post Sign Up For A Berkeley County Library Card For A Chance To Win A Prize appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- At The Library

Come see the continued improvements at your Seymour Community Library (SCL). We have four new computer desks and an ADA compliant table for wheelchair usage and the vision impaired. The computer with the book catalog will share the ADA table, most likely. The old computer tables have been moved into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy