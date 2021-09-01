Wichita Library Encourages Residents to Sign up for Library Cards

In honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month, the Wichita Public Library encourages all residents, and especially students, to sign up for a free Wichita Public Library Card

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when the Wichita Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

The Wichita Public Library offers everything from early literacy programs, homework help, online practice tests for the ACT and SAT, and more. Customers will find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including access to research databases and to e-books and audiobooks even when the library closes for the day.

"Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children," said Kristi Dowell, Interim Director of Libraries for the Wichita Public Library. "We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds."

The Wichita Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library's resources and programs, please visit wichitalibrary.org.