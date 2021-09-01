Holly Humberstone at Reading 2021: “I have loads of new music that I’m so excited about”

Having worked on a few IVY PARK collections these past few months, Beyoncé has revealed that she has also been putting together new music. In her latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the multi-hyphenate shared that she has “been in the studio for a year and a half.” “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies,” she continued, adding: “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”