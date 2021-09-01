Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Holly Humberstone at Reading 2021: “I have loads of new music that I’m so excited about”

By Sophie Williams
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would you do if you were given the opportunity to work with one of your musical heroes? It’s a daunting question that fast-rising singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone had to face up to last year when she hit the studio with The 1975’s Matty Healy, to record her recent single ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’. A luminous number that bears all the hallmarks of the Manchester four-piece’s sound, on it Humberstone’s earnest vocals are supported by skeletal synth patterns, throbbing bass effects, and cavernous reverb.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nme#Reading Leeds 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicComplex

Jorja Smith Shares Understated Visuals For ‘Be Right Back’ Cut “Time”

Having clearly had a blast at this weekend’s All Points East festival, Jorja Smith is back with some understated visuals for “Time”. The track was lifted from her recent Be Right Back project, which dropped back in May and featured a well-received collaboration with the Queen Of The South herself, Shaybo.
MusicBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion Teases That Her Next Album Is 'Aggressive' & 'Me Talking My S---'

Megan Thee Stallion stars on the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album. The superstar Houston rapper dons her blonde pin-up hairdo on the cover, which is emblematic of her alter ego Tina Snow, who bares the same name as her second EP from 2018. She's previously described Snow in a 2018 interview as the more "raw" version of herself, and that's the very side of herself she'll be showing on her as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album.
MusicComplex

Lorde Shares New Song and Video “Mood Ring” Off Upcoming Album ‘Solar Power’

Just days before releasing her long-awaited studio album Solar Power, Lorde has shared her latest single “Mood Ring,” alongside a bright music video. The acoustic-backed track is the third single off her third record, following the release of tracks “Solar Power” and “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” All three tracks were written by both Lorde and Jack Antonoff.
Musicflaunt.com

Natalie Shay | “New Wave” Of Pop Passion in New Single

London’s Natalie Shay is back with another vibrant single, “New Wave.” After recently releasing her summertime single “Medicine Boy,” the singer-songwriter is keeping up the momentum with her latest drop. Staying true to her classic signature pop sound, this bubbly track will fill you with excitement, laced in 80’s synths from start to finish. From relatable songs of heartbreak to tracks about her magical passion for new adventures, Shay never fails to give us an authentic view into life in her 20’s.
MusicCosmopolitan

Lorde is unrecognisable with long blonde hair in new music video

When Lorde surprised the world with the release of her first single in four years 'Solar Power' back in June we were shook. Finally, our prayers had been answered. And new music means only one thing, a whole new lewk. We've been loving the 'Greenlight' singer's beauty looks of late,...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Listen: Little Mix Preview New Single ‘Love (Sweet Love)’

The countdown is on to the release of Little Mix‘s new single ‘Love (Sweet Love).’. Hotly anticipated, the track serves as the first taste of fresh material featured on the Pop trio’s new greatest hits compilation, ‘Between Us’ (due November 12). With MNEK produced track being just a day away...
MusicNME

Beyonce confirms she’s working on new music: “It’s coming!”

Beyonce has confirmed she’s been working on new solo music for the last 18 months, as fans eagerly await her first album in over five years. The singer is yet to receive the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’, but says her new material will help fans to find escapism after the turbulence and trauma of the coronavirus pandemic.
Behind Viral VideosKQED

That Viral TikTok Joke About Country Music is an Actual Country Music Song Now

"Could be a hit," country artist George Birge says with a shrug and a smile at the end of a TikTok video from last year. He was stitching a video posted by fellow TikToker Erynn Chambers, in which she satirizes the difference in subject matter that men and women in mainstream country music typically sing about. Birge added a melody and a few more lyrics, and a coy tagline: "if this blows up ill [sic] finish the song and release it."
MusicNME

CRAVITY on releasing their first studio album: “It still doesn’t feel real”

K-pop boy group CRAVITY have revealed their thoughts and creative process behind their recently-released studio album, ‘The Awakening: Written In The Stars’. During the online showcase held in light of the album’s release yesterday (August 19), the nine-member group shared their sentiments toward their first full-length album. Seong-min pointed out...
MusicHypebae

Beyoncé Says She Has New Music on the Way

Having worked on a few IVY PARK collections these past few months, Beyoncé has revealed that she has also been putting together new music. In her latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the multi-hyphenate shared that she has “been in the studio for a year and a half.” “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies,” she continued, adding: “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Normani Is Reinventing Herself Through Music: "[I'm] Coming Into My Own"

Even after hits like "Motivation," "Dancing With a Stranger," and "Wild Side," it's hard to believe that anyone would consider Normani an underdog, let alone herself. "I've always felt like the underdog in anything that I've ever done," the 25-year-old shared with Allure as the magazine's September 2021 cover star. This feeling extends to her time as part of Fifth Harmony from 2012 to 2018. "I didn't get to really sing in the group," she said. "I felt like I was overlooked. That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."
MusicNME

Johnny Marr teases release of new music: “I’m back”

Johnny Marr has shared a snippet of new music, hinting that new material is on the way very soon – watch the teaser below. The former Smiths guitarist last released a solo album with 2018’s ‘Call The Comet’, following on from 2013’s ‘The Messenger’ and the following year’s ‘Playland’. Earlier...
MusicNME

Sigrid at Reading Festival 2021: “I’m a huge fan of rock music”

“I haven’t felt this good in a really long time,” beams Sigrid backstage having just arrived on-site at Reading 2021. “This could easily turn into a very cheesy interview, but yeah – it’s magical. Just the feeling we had with the band today when we were travelling from London and felt the tour bus moving. We were like, ‘Oh! We’re back!’”
MusicNME

Brave Girls return with emotional video for new single ‘After We Ride’

Brave Girls have returned with a video for their brand-new single, ‘After We Ride’. The city pop-inspired song is the sequel to their 2020 track ‘We Ride’, which became a sleeper hit earlier this year after the sudden viral success of their 2017 single ‘Rollin’’. Meanwhile, the accompanying video captures the quartet dealing with the aftermath of a bad break-up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy