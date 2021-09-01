Holly Humberstone at Reading 2021: “I have loads of new music that I’m so excited about”
What would you do if you were given the opportunity to work with one of your musical heroes? It’s a daunting question that fast-rising singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone had to face up to last year when she hit the studio with The 1975’s Matty Healy, to record her recent single ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’. A luminous number that bears all the hallmarks of the Manchester four-piece’s sound, on it Humberstone’s earnest vocals are supported by skeletal synth patterns, throbbing bass effects, and cavernous reverb.www.nme.com
