Hays High opened the 2021 season with Wichita East on Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium. Jaren Kanak scored on a 52 yard run just three plays into the season. A Jack Fields extra point capped the drive for a 7-0 lead. That would be all the points the Indians would muster in the first half. Hays drove to the Blue Aces' seven yard line in the second quarter, but a pair of penalties thwarted the chance to score. The final two possessions of the second quarter started in East territory but never gained traction.