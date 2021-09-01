Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

WHO launches hub in Berlin to help prevent future pandemics

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEFRN_0bjbR0iC00
Germany WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, right, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, attend the inauguration ceremony of the 'WHO Hub For Pandemic And Epidemic Intelligence' at the Langenbeck-Virchow building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) (Michael Sohn)

BERLIN — (AP) — The World Health Organization on Wednesday inaugurated a new “hub” in Berlin that aims to help prepare the globe better to prevent future pandemics.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Chancellor Angela Merkel cut the ribbon to launch the new WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. WHO says Germany is making an initial investment of $100 million in the facility.

The hub is meant to promote more effective data collection, information-sharing and analysis, leading to better and more coherent decision-making after the patchy global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be headed by Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, currently the director-general of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.

The COVID-19 pandemic “has taught the world many painful lessons,” Tedros said. “One of the most clear is the need for new, powerful systems and tools for global surveillance to collect, analyze and disseminate data on outbreaks with the potential to become epidemics and pandemics.”

“Viruses move fast but data can move even faster,” Tedros said. He added that the new center is one response to recommendations on what can be done to keep the world safer in the future, “filling a gap in the world's defenses.”

Merkel emphasized that the information gathered by the new hub “should be shared with all countries.” She added that “the COVID pandemic has shown how much we can achieve when we really combine our strengths.”

Still, her health minister, Jens Spahn, pointed to tensions that have emerged in the pandemic, calling at the launch for “China to finally become fully cooperative and to make the examination of the origin of the ... virus transparent to the international community."

Pressure has been mounting in the West — and from WHO’s own team that traveled to China earlier this year — for Beijing to do more to grant access to data about early COVID-19 cases, which could help clear up the ongoing mystery about how the pandemic first erupted.

China has responded to continuing speculation about a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology by suggesting the virus could have escaped from Fort Detrick, a U.S. military lab in Maryland.

Spahn and Tedros suggested that a new “pandemic treaty” that the European Union has been championing could have teeth, such as penalties for signatory countries that don’t comply with it.

The German minister acknowledged “that is not an easy debate, but I think it is a necessary debate.” Tedros said that “maybe exploring the sanctions may be important.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Pandemics#Epidemics#Ap#Covid#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Country
Nigeria
Country
Germany
Related
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU regulator evaluating if COVID vaccine booster is needed

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator says it is considering whether a third dose of the vaccine should be...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

China says bringing Delta-driven COVID outbreak under control

Chinese health officials said Friday they were bringing the country's worst COVID outbreak in months under control after new infections hit a seven-month high earlier this week. Multiple cluster outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant have spread to 48 cities in 18 provinces nationwide, infecting more than 1,282 people,...
Public HealthSentinel

How will China react to the delta variant? – 08/09/2021 – World

After largely controlling the Covid-19 pandemic for 20 months, China’s “zero case” strategy faces its biggest challenge to date: the highly transmissible and virulent delta variant. As of Thursday (5), China had 533 new cases in 18 of the 31 provinces and cities at the provincial level, all caused by the delta mutation of the coronavirus. The rapid spread makes control measures more costly and sparks debate over whether the Chinese government should recalibrate its strategy.
Public HealthTime Out Global

What is the ‘R0’ and why is it an important number to follow in Australia’s Delta outbreak?

Since Sydney went into lockdown, there have been many figures thrown at us, from the daily case numbers to the number of people infectious in the community, the number of hotspot LGAs to the percentage of fully vaccinated adults needed before restrictions can ease. However, one number that hasn’t received a lot of airtime in the premier’s daily press briefings is the ‘R0’, but as Sydney’s Delta outbreak continues to surge, it is fast becoming the most crucial stat to keep track of.
WorldPosted by
North Denver News

Taiwan Launches Domestic Coronavirus Vaccine Campaign |

Taiwan’s president has received the first dose of the island’s controversial, domestically produced coronavirus vaccine. Tsai Ing-wen’s inoculation Monday initiated the public rollout of the vaccine. The island’s medical and scientific communities, however, have expressed concerns about the vaccine produced by Taipei-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation because regulators did not...
Public Healthdallassun.com

New data-driven hub aims to detect and prevent next pandemic

A new centre in Berlin, Germany, launched on Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to help countries better assess and respond to global disease threats in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence, will bring together diverse partnerships from several disciplines,...
AgricultureRebel Yell

WHO Pandemic Early Warning Center opens in Berlin |

Geneva / Berlin (dpa) – The new World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic early warning center will open in Berlin on Wednesday. Sons around the world should come together to identify threats such as those caused by the coronavirus at an early stage. Then governments could impose timely measures and make...
Public HealthRebel Yell

WHO inaugurates disease detection center in Berlin

(Berlin) The World Health Organization (WHO) inaugurated a center for research and early detection of epidemics in Berlin on Wednesday, which is supposed to “respond better to health emergencies”. Posted on Sep 1, 2021 at 1:54 pm. This research center was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Director General of the...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

China warns of retaliation ahead of US report on virus origins

SHANGHAI (Aug 25): China threatened retaliation against those questioning whether the coronavirus leaked from its labs, a warning that comes days before the US releases findings from an intelligence investigation into the pandemic’s origins. “We will continue to cooperate with international organizations like the WHO in their research and in...
Public HealthVoice of America

WHO Chief, Germany's Merkel Open Global Pandemic Hub in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wednesday officially opened the international Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin — a center designed to pool the world’s resources to fight future global health emergencies. The hub, originally announced in May, will be a collection...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday 70 percent of adults in the European Union were now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting an end-of-summer target the bloc set for itself in January. "Today we reached an important milestone in our vaccination campaign. Seventy percent of adults in the EU...
Public HealthWashington Post

Three promising new efforts can help us prevent the next pandemic

The world was caught ill prepared for the pandemic. In the words of a postmortem for the World Health Organization, it was not only a disaster but also a preventable disaster. There were “weak links at every point in the chain of preparedness and response.” In particular, “The alert system was too slow — and too meek.” Important new efforts are getting underway in the United States and abroad to confront these weaknesses in hopes of preventing another catastrophe.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

North Korea rejects 3 million COVID vaccines, claiming that they should be distributed to other countries.

North Korea rejects 3 million COVID vaccines, claiming that they should be distributed to other countries. Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has declined 3 million Sinovac vaccines. The Associated Press stated that UNICEF offered COVID-19 vaccine shots to the country under the COVAX distribution program. The immunizations, according to North Korea, should be provided to countries that are more badly hit by the illness.
Worlddallassun.com

Pakistan steers through pandemic scare with help of Chinese vaccines

At a ceremony held here, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said China's vaccine donation through COVAX highlights the manifestation of the commitment of the Chinese leadership that vaccine is a global public good and should be made available to the people across the globe to help them fight against the disease.
ProtestsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Thousands in Berlin protest coronavirus measures

BERLIN—Thousands turned out in Berlin on Saturday to protest the government’s coronavirus measures, despite bans against several planned gatherings. Police banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany. A court ruled in favor of allowing one protest, planned for 500 people, on Saturday and Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy