Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots re-sign veteran Brian Hoyer after waiving veteran QB

By Zachary Links
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCVtS_0bjbQZNl00
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are set to re-sign Brian Hoyer, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB (Twitter link). Hoyer will be back on the roster before Week 1, providing support to new starter Mac Jones.

The Patriots stunned many by releasing Cam Newton on Tuesday and raised eyebrows further by dropping Hoyer, especially since Jarrett Stidham is on the reserve/PUP list. With Stidham out for the next six weeks (or longer), they had to sign another signal caller to sit behind Jones.

Not counting this latest brief hiatus, Hoyer has had three stints with the Patriots throughout his 12-year career. He earned a Super Bowl ring as Tom Brady‘s backup in 2018 and, following a 2019 stint with the Colts, he re-joined the Patriots when Brady left for Tampa. Hoyer started one game for New England, completing 15-of-24 pass attempts for 130 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and a fumble. The veteran didn’t end up seeing the field again following that Week 4 loss to the Chiefs.

Comments / 1

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Veteran#Colts#American Football#Mmqb#Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLNBC Sports

Brian Hoyer: Mac Jones has embraced opportunity with Patriots

Brian Hoyer was once a rookie quarterback for the New England Patriots, albeit an undrafted one, and has seen other first-year passers come through Foxboro during his time here. Asked about the latest in the pipeline, 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones, Hoyer told Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria on WEEI...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: Brian Hoyer Among Absences On Cutdown Day

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones wasn’t just the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback in Tuesday’s practice. He was their only quarterback. Veteran QB Brian Hoyer, expected to be Jones’ top backup this season after the team released Cam Newton, was not present at New England’s cutdown-day practice outside Gillette Stadium.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Patriots' Brian Hoyer offers high praise for rookie QB Mac Jones

It remains unclear if New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones can do enough to win the starting job over veteran Cam Newton, but the No. 15 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft certainly impressed teammates while Newton missed five days of work because of a "misunderstanding" of the league's COVID-19 protocols.
NFLNESN.com

Brian Hoyer Explains How Mac Jones Has Earned Patriots Vets’ Respect

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. Mac Jones left a strong impression on Brian Hoyer in his first NFL preseason — and, according to Hoyer, on the rest of his New England Patriots teammates, too.
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer shouldn’t be away too long

Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was among those released by the team, a source confirmed to the Herald. But his stay away from Gillette Stadium shouldn’t be for long. The smart money says to count on him to return. It makes too much sense. First off, the veteran quarterback, who...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy