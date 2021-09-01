Patriots re-sign veteran Brian Hoyer after waiving veteran QB

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are set to re-sign Brian Hoyer, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB (Twitter link). Hoyer will be back on the roster before Week 1, providing support to new starter Mac Jones.

The Patriots stunned many by releasing Cam Newton on Tuesday and raised eyebrows further by dropping Hoyer, especially since Jarrett Stidham is on the reserve/PUP list. With Stidham out for the next six weeks (or longer), they had to sign another signal caller to sit behind Jones.

Not counting this latest brief hiatus, Hoyer has had three stints with the Patriots throughout his 12-year career. He earned a Super Bowl ring as Tom Brady‘s backup in 2018 and, following a 2019 stint with the Colts, he re-joined the Patriots when Brady left for Tampa. Hoyer started one game for New England, completing 15-of-24 pass attempts for 130 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and a fumble. The veteran didn’t end up seeing the field again following that Week 4 loss to the Chiefs.