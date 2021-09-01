Cancel
Soldiers at High Suicide Risk in Month After Ideation Diagnosis

By Kara Grant
MedPage Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor soldiers in the U.S. Army, the risk of suicide attempt was highest in the first 30 days after being diagnosed with suicidal ideation, a recent study found. Among over 11,000 soldiers with medically documented suicidal ideation, 830 (7.4%) attempted suicide, with 46.3% of those attempts coming within 30 days of their diagnosis (rate 35.4 per 1,000 soldiers), reported Robert Ursano, MD, of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues.

