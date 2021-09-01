Cancel
Sen. Marshall calls on VA to address impact of Afghanistan withdrawal

 8 days ago
(Washington, D.C., August 31, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. joined a group of over 30 senators in sending a bipartisan letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) urging its leaders to quickly provide outreach to veterans of the Global War on Terrorism on available mental health services and resources. Their call for action comes as reports find calls to veterans’ suicide hotlines have increased since the fall of Kabul earlier this month. The Senators’ letter highlights the brave men and women who served in Afghanistan.

hayspost.com

