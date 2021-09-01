No More Heroes boss Suda wants to make a Deadpool game and I’m all for it
I have to admit, I was shocked when Deadpool really blew up. As a comic fan he was always an oddity, and fun to play/see in any number of media appearances. But when Ryan Reynolds essentially became him and made him charming, he turned into a comic icon. I mean, the 2013 Deadpool game kind of faded into obscurity and licensing issues (twice!), but alas, he still holds a lot of water and continues to appear in things like Marvel vs. Capcom and Ultimate Alliance 3. If Suda had his way, he might get another shot at a starring role in a game.www.destructoid.com
