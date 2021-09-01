Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

No More Heroes boss Suda wants to make a Deadpool game and I’m all for it

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to admit, I was shocked when Deadpool really blew up. As a comic fan he was always an oddity, and fun to play/see in any number of media appearances. But when Ryan Reynolds essentially became him and made him charming, he turned into a comic icon. I mean, the 2013 Deadpool game kind of faded into obscurity and licensing issues (twice!), but alas, he still holds a lot of water and continues to appear in things like Marvel vs. Capcom and Ultimate Alliance 3. If Suda had his way, he might get another shot at a starring role in a game.

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Game#Ultimate Alliance 3#Merc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Capcom
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Has One Condition For Deadpool In The MCU

It’s been three long years since Deadpool 2 and, though it was nice to see him team up with Korg for a reaction video, we still have a long wait until the third film arrives. The House of Mouse is currently pondering how best to bring Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated antihero into the PG-13 MCU, with most assuming he’ll be arriving via multiversal shenanigans.
Moviesimdb.com

Ryan Reynolds Hints at Deadpool's Inevitable Return in the MCU

Just ahead of the release of Free Guy in theaters, Ryan Reynolds spoke about his plans for what's coming next for Deadpool. After starring as Wade Wilson in two Deadpool movies, Reynolds will reprise the role in an upcoming third movie that's in the works with screenwriters Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loegin. As of now, however, no release date is on the board for Deadpool 3 with no indication of when the sequel will arrive.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

She-Hulk to Break Fourth Wall, Deadpool-style, in New Series

We have been finding out a little more about the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series She-Hulk recently, including its numerous confirmed and rumored villains. Now there is a good chance that the series, which will take the form of a legal-based half-hour comedy, will be taking a leaf out of Deadpool's book and see the character "breaking the fourth wall" to speak directly to her audience. For fans of the comics, this will sound familiar as like the Merc With a Mouth, She-Hulk frequently talks directly to her readers in her written adventures.
MoviesCollider

'Free Guy 2': Ryan Reynolds Says Disney Wants a Sequel

It seems not even Free Guy can stay free from the world of IP and franchises for very long, as Ryan Reynolds revealed on Twitter that Disney confirmed their interest in a sequel just as the film topped the box office on its debut weekend. Of course, the question becomes,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Green Lantern Director Says He’ll Never Make Another Superhero Movie

Martin Campbell has accomplished more than enough in his career to avoid being known as ‘the Green Lantern‘ guy, but it’s still a source of embarrassment for the filmmaker that the infamous box office bomb is still viewed as one of the worst comic book adaptations ever made, and Ryan Reynolds can’t resist the opportunity to mock it any time the opportunity presents itself even ten years later.
Moviesepicstream.com

Deadpool 3 Confirmed as Part of MCU's New Slate of Films

It still sounds too good to be true but the next Deadpool movie will be coming from Marvel Studios. However, it is still unclear when the next movie will be released. Nevertheless, fans can rest assured that Deadpool 3 is deep in development now as Kevin Feige shared an update on the sequel.
Movieslrmonline.com

Deadpool 3 Release Window Is Set Says Kevin Feige But He’s Not Saying When

Deadpool 3 release window is set says Kevin Feige. The Marvel boss recently spoke with ComicBook and was asked about the upcoming third Deadpool movie. Recently star Ryan Reynolds confirmed he was working on the script and that there was a 70% chance the movie would film in 2022. When asked, Feige confirmed what Reynolds said, but also confirmed they have a release window planned for the film when asked. When that is though, he obviously did not say?
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool To Cameo In Other Disney Projects

Disney owns some of the biggest brands in the industry, a list that includes the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation, Alien, Predator, Die Hard and dozens upon dozens more. Many of those aforementioned properties are known for their crossovers, but so far the Mouse House has preferred to keep things separate.
MoviesComicBook

Josh Brolin Reveals Why Deadpool 2 Was a "Major Challenge"

Josh Brolin is perhaps best known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Mad Titan isn't the only Marvel character the actor has played in recent years. Brolin also appeared in Deadpool 2 as Cable, an experience he previously compared to a "business transaction." During a recent interview with ACE Universe, Brolin talked about everything from what drew him to Thanos to praising his upcoming movie, Dune. His role as Cable also came up in the chat, and Brolin opened up about why the role was a "major challenge."
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Does No More Heroes 3 Have a New Game Plus Mode?

If you’re thinking of picking up No More Heroes 3, or are currently making your way through it, you might be wondering if the game has a New Game Plus mode. With its open world contrasting against a dramatic story and epic boss battles, you might be wondering what happens when you finally beat No More Heroes 3.
MoviesCollider

'Deadpool' Hero Collector Figures Include French Maid Deadpool, Groom Deadpool and More

Eaglemoss Limited is now offering new, limited selection of Deadpool figurines. They're available for pre-order now off the Eaglemoss Hero Collector website. There are four models available in total, each sold separately. You can purchase Wade "Deadpool" Wilson in his classic Deadpool costume, you can get him dressed up as a French maid, you can buy Deadpool the fancy groom, or even get him in an oversized, generously spacious pair of white boxers with little red hearts on them.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

No More Heroes 3 review - Suda's series back at its wonky best

In one of the many, many, many fourth-wall breaking interludes in No More Heroes 3, series star Travis Touchdown guests on a TV show to discuss his deep love and appreciation for the work of Takashi Miike, Japanese cinema's most prolific, varied and plain wildest of directors. It's another self-indulgent pop culture reference in a series that's awash with them, but there's something different here - the sense that series creator Goichi Suda aligns himself somewhat with Miike.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

No More Heroes 3: How to Repeat Boss Fights

If you want to earn UC and WESN a bit faster or are just looking for a bigger challenge, learning how to repeat boss fights is a must. Every (serious) boss fight in NH3 will put your battle knowledge to the test. Since the game is focused on taking down the ten ranked alien assassins (or superheroes – whatever you want to call them), once you finish their battle, the main story moves on without a clear way of how to challenge them again for a higher rating. That’s where this guide comes in. Here’s everything we know on how to repeat boss fights in No More Heroes 3.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool 3 To Have More Action

When Deadpool burst onto the scene in 2016 after spending a dozen years stuck in development hell, it was a breath of fresh air for a genre that can often feel formulaic at times, if not outright stagnant. A foul-mouthed, self-aware and fourth wall-breaking superhero who knew fine well they were the star of their own film was a novel approach, and it yielded strong reviews and massive box office returns.
Moviesepicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Marvel Studios Reportedly Wants Josh Brolin to Make Cable Return

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's only a matter of time before Wade Wilson makes his universe-shattering debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool 3 and while we still know very little about the project at this point, Marvel Studios is already assuring us fans that the Mr. Pool we'll see in the billion-dollar franchise won't be a watered-down version of the character like many people initially feared.
Video Gameslifewire.com

‘No More Heroes 3’ Is Just the Kind of Bonkers I Needed

In a series known for its over-the-top action and ridiculous everything else, No More Heroes 3 excels by (somehow) leaning even harder into the absurd. No More Heroes is known for its stylish looks, madcap violence, and unique characters, and Travis Touchdown’s third outing into Santa Destroy is no exception. I know Travis Strikes Again exists, but that took place in a possessed game console, so it doesn’t count. No More Heroes 3 is just as crass, colorful, violent, vibrant, weird, and wonderful as its predecessors (so definitely not for kids), but it works.

Comments / 0

Community Policy