No More Heroes boss Suda wants to make a Deadpool game and I’m all for it

If you want to earn UC and WESN a bit faster or are just looking for a bigger challenge, learning how to repeat boss fights is a must. Every (serious) boss fight in NH3 will put your battle knowledge to the test. Since the game is focused on taking down the ten ranked alien assassins (or superheroes – whatever you want to call them), once you finish their battle, the main story moves on without a clear way of how to challenge them again for a higher rating. That’s where this guide comes in. Here’s everything we know on how to repeat boss fights in No More Heroes 3.