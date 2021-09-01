September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Highland Park Harvey R. "Bum" Bright Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month and promoting the power of a library card this September.