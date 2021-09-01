Falcons place projected starting G Josh Andrews on IR with broken hand

Atlanta Falcons guard Josh Andrews Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons will make an adjustment to their preferred starting lineup come Week 1. The team had planned to use Josh Andrews as one of its starting guards, but a recent injury will force the team to change course.

Andrews suffered a broken hand during practice Tuesday, and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets the Falcons will place him on IR to start the season. While this surgery is not expected to sideline Andrews too long, he must sit until at least Week 4.

Atlanta added Andrews in late March, signing the former Eagles, Colts and Jets blocker to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum. Andrews and Chris Lindstrom were expected to be the Falcons’ Week 1 guard starters. Andrews, 30, has started just four career games — all coming with the Jets last season.