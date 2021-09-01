Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons place projected starting G Josh Andrews on IR with broken hand

By Sam Robinson
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Gtxv_0bjbQ5ES00
Atlanta Falcons guard Josh Andrews Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons will make an adjustment to their preferred starting lineup come Week 1. The team had planned to use Josh Andrews as one of its starting guards, but a recent injury will force the team to change course.

Andrews suffered a broken hand during practice Tuesday, and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets the Falcons will place him on IR to start the season. While this surgery is not expected to sideline Andrews too long, he must sit until at least Week 4.

Atlanta added Andrews in late March, signing the former Eagles, Colts and Jets blocker to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum. Andrews and Chris Lindstrom were expected to be the Falcons’ Week 1 guard starters. Andrews, 30, has started just four career games — all coming with the Jets last season.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Jets#Eagles#American Football#Ir#Nfl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Worked Out Another Notable Quarterback

It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Signed Veteran Running Back

Just days after being released by the San Francisco 49ers, running back Wayne Gallman has caught on with another NFC team. Gallman signed with the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Atlanta released running back Qadree Ollison in a corresponding move. Gallman spent the last four seasons with the...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Players Claimed on Waivers

As expected, the Cleveland Browns saw a couple of the players they waived on cut down day claimed by other teams. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed by the Detroit Lions while guard Colby Gossett was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. The only surprise with Hodge was that he wasn't...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Announce Decision On Quarterback Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen landed in the ideal situation when the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their roster earlier this month. Rosen had been with the San Francisco 49ers for the majority of the preseason. They released him because of the overflow of depth they currently have at the position. It didn’t take long for the Falcons to pull the trigger.
NFLYardbarker

Saints Cut Former Falcons RB

Freeman was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns in six years with Atlanta. Freeman was made the highest paid running back in the league by the Falcons when they signed him to a five-year contract worth $41.25 million in 2017.
NFLYardbarker

Waived Falcons RB Quickly finds New Home

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Arthur Blank talks decline of relationship with Julio Jones despite 'very generous' extension

In September 2019, Julio Jones signed a 3-year, $66 million contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. On June 19, though, with the Falcons hiring Arthur Smith as their head coach months prior, Jones’ time in Atlanta came to a close as he was traded to the Tennessee Titans for a pair of draft picks. Suddenly, the face of the franchise was out the door.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Report: Falcons Signing QB Josh Rosen

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Falcons are signing QB Josh Rosen to a contract. Atlanta brought in a group of quarterbacks for tryouts on Monday after the season-ending ACL injury suffered by A.J. McCarron and it appears as though Rosen will get an opportunity. Rosen, 24, is a former...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Josh Rosen will play in Atlanta Falcons preseason finale

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith confirmed that recent signee Josh Rosen will play in the team’s final preseason game on Sunday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter. Rosen made his first appearance at Falcons camp on Wednesday, but his new coach declined to give instant feedback. The...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Josh Rosen delivers touchdown dime for Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen completed a beautiful touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns, two weeks after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers. Throwing off his back foot on third down, Rosen hit wide receiver Juwan Green in the endzone to bring the game within one score.

Comments / 0

Community Policy