Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday proposed new initiatives to help law enforcement offices hire more personnel across the state, including signing bonuses for new officers. The three proposals aimed at helping Florida "strengthen" its law enforcement personnel include a $5,000 signing bonus "for anybody who is new to law enforcement in the state" or for those moving into the state; a new recruitment program that covers "up to $1,000" of costs for applications and training for officers coming into Florida from other states; and the creation of a law enforcement academy scholarship program.